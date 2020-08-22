Functional Medicine Improves Body’s Metabolism

Gold Coast Digestive Health helps patients to recover from their digestive problems. The Gold Coast based wellness clinic provides quality care, diagnosis, and treatment. Natasha Martin will walk you through the path of sound physical well-being by putting her years of experience. She provides exclusive naturopathic treatment based upon the clinical results which are affordable.

The Functional Medical approach helps to restore the normal body function of the individual rather than treating the particular symptom. Thus it differs from conventional medical treatment. Generally, if we make sure that the body functions are completely stable then we will be free from most of the illness.

Most of the functional medical practitioners follow a similar path. Typically the initial phase of a new patient usually lasts an hour and sometimes even more than that. In this initial phase, the doctor gets to know about the complete history of the patient including his/her lifestyle, job nature, living environment, food habits, and many more. It helps them to find the underlying reason for the illness. Functional doctors advise the patients to do some changes in their daily life that impacts their health.

Gold Coast Digestive Health helps in the treatment of various diseases such as microbial issues, food intolerances, etc. Natasha Martin firmly believes that digestive dysfunction is the major reason for all the health issues that people suffer with. So rectifying digestive problems helps people to be disease-free and stay healthy. Natasha pays special attention to all the patients and works closely to improve the health condition. Monitoring the physical condition at regular intervals helps to modify or change the treatment for the patients. Natasha Martin through her dedicated treatment and experience she had achieved extraordinary results with her patients in the locality.

About:

Gold Coast Digestive Health is a well-known digestive health clinic in Gold Coast. Doctor Natasha Martin provides the best quality treatment for all your digestive problems. With more than two decades of experience, she is one of the leading doctors in the Gold Coast. They offer digestive health consultation, Clinic Testing, and Pathology Testing. They use the latest technology and modern treatment methods to treat the patients. Laboratory facilities include body scan, Hemaview, Intolerance testing, Adrenal function testing, DNA testing, pyrrole testing. The advice and steps that patients undertake help to achieve long term results. For more details visit, https://www.goldcoastdigestivehealth.com.au/

Address:

13 Kurambee Avenue

Ashmore, QLD 4214.

Phone no: 07 5676 5076