Shemaroo TV announces the winner of MahaUphaar– brings them the gift of gold

National, August 2020: Shemaroo TV, recently celebratedthe divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati (Mahavivah), on the show Devon Ke Dev… Mahadevwith an exciting contest that gave a chance to all the viewers to win 48 gold coins throughout the contest period. The wait is over, and verdict is out! We have 48 winners who have experienced gold kibarsaat this festive season.

The MahaUphaar contest celebrated the love for Hindu mythology and Gold together. The channel hosted a contest andasked questions related to the Mahadev and Parvati wedding during the show between 7:30 to 8:30pm every day.Shemaroo TV has been airing the episodes of Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev every day and this time the audiences had a treat in store while they watched their favorite god get married to his one and only and enjoyed the gift of gold

One of the winners from contest Ms.Khushboo Kumari, Muzaffarpur, Bihar said, ‘I am super excited to win the contest hosted by Shemaroo TV. I am big devotee of Mahadev, and I don’t miss even one episode of Shemaroo TV now god has gifted me with this gold coin for all my efforts. I suggest everyone should watch Mahadev and Shemaroo TV and be winners like me.’

Adding to the celebration, Mr. Amit Jaisawal, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh said, ‘I consider myself to be a double winner, as I am being blessed by Mahadev every day through Shemaroo TV and now I have been blessed with lord Laxmi in the form of the gold coin as well.”

Another winner Ashok Kumar Sinha, Patna, Bihar said, “I am super excited to be the winner of MahaUphaar contest by Shemaroo TV. I won gold coin and am looking forward to other contests by Shemaroo TV and I enjoy watching all shows on the channel as well.”