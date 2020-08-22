San Diego Teeth Whitening Offers a Supreme Touch for an Immaculate Look

Recently there is an increase in people fighting different oral issues such as – cavities, teeth grinding, teeth coloration, etc. If you strive to have an immaculate look and an enchanting smile, teeth whitening San Diego is a must. At Mesa Dental San Diego you will find whitening options and procedures by your compassionate team of dentists.

San Diego Teeth whitening treatment at Mesa Dental is not done once only; to achieve lasting whiteness, proper maintenance is essential. The best results are assured by your dentist at Mesa Dental.

“Dr. Qadeer Is a blessing. He is not only amazing at his craft but sincerely cares for his patients. I know that I am in the best hands possible at Mesa Dental and that I am doing what’s best for having a healthy smile for years to come! Highly recommend” says one of the many clients at Mesa Dental Jennifer Curry Wingrove.

Teeth whitening San Diego treatment is necessary when tooth discoloration occurs following exposure to certain foods, coffee, or other dark-color beverages, or owing to smoking. Teeth coloration may also result in micro-cracks and biting edges become darker.

San Diego Teeth Whitening has recently announced FREE Teeth Whitening Offer. Discolored teeth can be restored to pearly whites with Free Teeth Whitening to patients who have PPO insurance (only $49.99 without insurance).

Teeth Whitening at Mesa Dental treatments is easier with Same Day Teeth Whitening San Diego. San Diego Teeth Whitening Home kit is available which provides you with take-home teeth whitening kit. Mesa Dental professional take-home whitening kit is among the best. Within the industry, it’s among to be the best, safest, and most effective method of teeth whitening.

Depending on the patient’s habit, the effect of whitened teeth service can last for up to two years before requiring another session. In the office of Mesa Dental, the team can administer a home teeth-whitening kit that uses an FDA approved gel (using a less than 6% Hydrogen Peroxide depending solution). The trays they use are custom-designed to fit the contours of the patient’s mouth.

Dentists at Mesa Dental also ensure that their patients will receive detailed instructions on how to properly use the home whitening kit, as well as receive ample supplies to achieve the level of whiteness satisfactory to both the dentist and the patient.

About Mesa Dental Family & Cosmetic Dentistry:

Helmed under the guidance of Dentist San Diego Dr. Arash Qadeer, Mesa Dental utilizes the most up-to-date image resolution technology, as well as other advanced techniques, to provide the very best services that cosmetic dentistry has to offer in this day and age.