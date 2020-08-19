LHA London’s Belsize House is a Perfect Accommodation for Young Professionals

With London businesses reopening, young professionals need a safe place to stay in. The Belsize House by LHA London is the perfect accommodation.

[London, 20/08/2020] – London has been slowly reopening since May, with non-essential shops opening their doors for people. More recently, London firms have welcomed their staff back to the office after almost five months of working from home. According to London First, three-quarters of firms in London have already implemented a phased return of office workers, with more businesses planning on following.

As offices reopen across the city, young professionals need a place to stay that is accessible, comfortable, clean and safe. This is what LHA London is known for, and their Belsize House is the perfect place to stay in for young professionals working in the city.

Convenience and Safety for Residents

Young professionals looking for a convenient place to live in have a choice between single rooms or shared accommodation, both of which come at affordable prices. Residents can also enjoy high-speed internet, a laundry room and a common room where they can hang out with other people. The property also comes with a spacious garden, perfect for relaxing on weekends.

The Belsize House is only a three-minute walk from the Belsize Park tube station. Those who wish to take the bus can also catch one along the Camden Town route. These commuting options make Belsize House an accessible place for residents working in or near the city.

What’s more, Belsize House and all of LHA London’s accommodations across the city prioritise the health and safety of residents. The staff sanitises common and high-traffic areas on top of the regular cleaning. Residents can also find hand sanitisers at the reception area where the staff is also protected with security screens.

At Belsize House, residents have a clean and comfortable place to stay in and at a convenient location.

About LHA London

LHA London is a group of 13 hostels across the city that has been providing young professionals and students with long-term accommodation, without breaking the bank. With modernised and newly refurbished facilities, LHA London hostels are perfect places for those who want to live in England’s bustling capital.

