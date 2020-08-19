DIDWW Edges Over the Competition with Innovative Capacity Models

DIDWW, a leading global provider of virtual numbers to operators around the globe has announced the release of new capacity models to their cloud voice and SMS platform, enabling operators to rapidly respond to the dynamic market environment and differentiate their solutions without the constraints of traditional phone platforms and carriers.

This unique multi-capacity model offers three flexible ways to provision and charge for usage, namely metered, flat-rate, and hybrid capacity.

Metered capacity provides a useful and cost-effective solution for customers with unpredictable inbound call volumes per single phone number or group of numbers such as conference bridges and call centers, who do not want to commit to a fixed rate for infrastructure when their demand is largely user or market-driven. With Metered channels, operators only pay a low global rate per minute, with no other monthly charges or initiation fees.

Flat-rate capacity on the other hand, is suited for businesses with predictable inbound call volumes and want the reassurance of guaranteed capacity, at a fixed cost each month. However, within the Flat-rate capacity model, operators can leverage either a dedicated or shared channel model, giving them complete control in allocating channels to a specific phone number or group of numbers, allowing them to maximize call efficiency. With Flat-rate, there are no per-minute call charges or long-term commitments, and calling channels can be increased or decreased at any time.

Hybrid capacity is a unique offering which affords the best of both worlds, since it combines both flat-rate and metered capacity, and is the answer to environments where there are predictable inbound call volumes, but unpredictable spikes in call traffic which operators would like to have spare capacity at the time when it is needed, but without the additional fixed cost. Ultimately, Hybrid capacity assures that calls will always have a circuit available, and strikes the perfect balance of control and cost-optimization.

Edwin Terek, founder of DIDWW says “DIDWW prides itself on prioritizing system development in areas which bring innovation and advancement in the telecommunications industry. Our main goal is to give operators complete control in how they wish to package and offer their solution to their clients, and we are confident that this multi-option approach will give them the flexibility to provide efficient and powerful voice capacity usage.”

Operators get the benefit of controlling their chosen channel model, via DIDWW advanced online platform that allows for simple provisioning and billing options, automatically.

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, API and all the necessary building blocks for the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLA. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

Press Contact:

Rugile Bertule

Marketing Manager

rugile.b@didww.com

+1 (212) 933-90-60

www.didww.com