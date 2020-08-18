Fulfill Your Needs of Excellent Portraiture Photography Through Portrait Journal

Among all the genres of photography, Portrait Photography is considered as the most popular genre and due to substantial reasons too. A good Portrait photographer is well able to capture the personality and emotions of all people around them. And that’s what Portrait Journal is known for. From classic portraiture photography for families and corporations to commercial and fashion shots, We are known for being the best.

But before all that discussion, let us come face to face with the fact of identifying a good photographer to meet your specific needs?

One of the most important decisions, one looking for a photographer needs to make is choosing a photographer you believe, meets your expectations, requirements, and taste. Another key is the correct specifications of lighting, location, studio preparation as well as the composition and final editing. The mentioned aspects are the ground aspects to take care of while choosing a Bay Area photographer. Taghi Naderzad of Portrait Journal acquires 20 years of on-field experience as a well renowned commercial photographer extremely versed in providing shoots for fashion, portraits, celebrities for magazines such as GQ, Esquire, Glamour, Allure, Marie Claire, Town, and Country. Popular celebrities who experienced his work include Kanye West, Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber, Gabriel Byrne, Jeremy Piven, Common, Idina Menzel, and many others.

One looking for a San Francisco photographer should always keep in mind the area of satisfaction from a photoshoot. A portrait photography is always about you and your image as a person, either from a corporate or a social media point of view. The second point is a good communication with your photographer. A good photographer like Taghi Naderzad of Portrait Journal due to his experience of 20 years is very easily able to understand what you want from the shoot. He will be able to assist you in developing the much-needed thought process and effective planning to produce the results you are wanting.

So, don’t wait and fill out the form available on our website and tell us about you, your company and your overall expectations of the type of photography you are looking for. We’ll get back right to you afterward.