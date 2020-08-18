Autotec Sliding Series by Hafele

Effortless operations, smart ergonomics and elegant aesthetics are considered as essentials when it comes to automatic sliding solutions. Häfele’s Autotec Sliding Series not only conforms to the above mentioned expectations but is also the ideal touchless application for entrance doors of public places, ensuring zero exposure to infections!

Loaded with functional features like modern automation, easy customisations, buildable configurations and reliable operations, the automatic sliding systems falling under this series are compatible for use in different areas like commercial business centers and corporate parks, shopping malls and cafes, hotels and restaurants, airports, and metro/ railway stations.

The computer–supported technology of the Autotec Sliding Series provides diverse functionality and greater reliability with its various options of opening and closing the door. The advanced software structure of these systems consists of a special braking function that ensures faster opening and closing cycles which inherently minimizes energy loss thereby including by default a permanent, integrated energy saving feature irrespective of the season. In extreme temperature conditions, the half opening mode can also be activated to include an additional energy saving element into the operation.