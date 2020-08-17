NGMEX Congratulates Choki Ogawa and Taiki Ishida

Choki Ogawa brings deep experience in derivatives markets and regulation to this critical role.

NGMEX, a full-service commodity and multi asset exchange that incorporates the complete workflow of a trading venue and also provides on-line commodity futures and option trading, is pleased to announce that it extends its congratulations towards two of its top directors.

Choki Ogawa has been named Director of the Enforcement Division for Derivatives Trading. The company further extends its appreciation and congratulations to Taiki Ishida, who leaves the Enforcement Division for Derivatives Trading to head the Economic Development of Nagoya department.

Yasutomo M. Izumi, Executive Chairman and President of NGMEX, Chief Executive Officer of NGMEX said: “Choki Ogawa brings deep experience in derivatives markets and regulation to this critical role. He has provided close and careful oversight of our Japan-based derivatives businesses for a number of years and we look forward to working with him and his team to continue strengthening our capital markets as he assumes this important leadership position.”

“Also, I would like to thank Taiki Ishida for his leadership qualities at the Enforcement Division for Derivative Trading and congratulate him on his appointment as CEO of the Economic Development of Nagoya department. He guided the Enforcement Division for Derivative Trading through a number of complex issues and has helped strengthen derivatives regulation and contributed to the long-term success of Nagoya’s financial sector.”

Tadoki Hashimoto, Executive Director and Head of Commercial Development, added: “Choki Ogawa has a strong track-record of accomplishments within the derivatives market and we congratulate him on his appointment to head this important division.”

“Taiki Ishida has been a very important partner and regulator over many years. He led the Enforcement Division for Derivatives Trading during times of significant change in global financial markets and provided important oversight to our business and to the Nagoya financial sector in general. We wish him success in his new role.”

Nagoya Mercantile Exchange (NGMEX)

NGMEX is a full-service multi asset exchange that incorporates the complete workflow of a trading venue and also provides on-line commodity futures and option trading. The organization believes in delivering nothing but the best to its loyal customers. From the individuals to the corporations, from institutions to the government agencies, NGMEX has always been a trusted establishment offering genuine industry insights and information on the benchmark commodity prices. NGMEX mission is to provide traders with state-of-the-art order entry capabilities, extremely competitive execution timing and the professional service that today’s financial world demands.

https://ngmex.org