Daigo Genji Announces New Traders Hires

New positions are created and filled in the gas and agricultural trading desk.

Daigo Genji, an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities exchanges, today announced that it has added newly hired traders to its existing staff at gas and agricultural trading desk.

Gas traders

Daigo Genji Commodities has hired two natural gas traders: Dai Kayo and Choki Kurumi. Choki Kurumi, who joins as a director covering Northern Australia Gas trading, spent eight years at a top gas commodity trader.

Dai Kayo, who joins as Senior VP trading, Malaysia Gas division, spent nine years as a gas trader, working in finance and energy.

Grain traders

Two senior traders have left China’s state-owned grain trader to join Daigo Genji Commodities, as the commodities firm expands its agriculture business.

Kyo Makano, global head of wheat trading, and head of corn Mako Wada have left their jobs at the state-owned grain trader according to a person familiar with the matter. They will join the fledgling agricultural commodities arm of Daigo Genji. Mr. Mako Wada said he is very pleased with this move.

“We continue the buildout of our agricultural business and grow our business both domestically and internationally,” said Izumi M. Kunie, Chjief Executive Officer for Daigo Genji.

Daigo Genji, which trades gas and agricultural products, along other commodities, was established with the backing of its shareholders, many of them being veteran commodity traders.

Some agriculture-focused traders have had a tough time this year when top commodity traders reported quarterly losses in their most recent results, after were caught out by a rally in several products.

About Daigo Genji

