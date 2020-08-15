Latest Copier Industry News

Today, every dealer is looking for a way to deal with a declining industry by offering new services, or through merger or acquisition, and when it comes to attracting outside funding or merger candidates, the window is closing. Your dealership may be gobbled up by a copier news of larger organization who services your territory and your position deemed a “reduced-in-force” candidate, but your acquired sales skills allow you to enter into other industries as a selling professional taking what you’ve learned to a better employer.

Here are some latest copier news in industry

 Xerox announced it sold a Color 1000 Digital Press to Top Copy, a commercial copier

in Claremont, South Africa.

Article in Print Week magazine, has comments from Xerox’s CRO, Ursula Burns, on the company’s plans for production color inkjet systems growth:

 Cartridge World, which has 600 locations in the U.S. which refill copier cartridges,

Announced that it plans on actually selling copier and MFPs, representing Canon and HP brands, according to press release.

 Google purchased Drop am, a home security and camera vendor, for $555 million

cash. The company provides WiFi video service with live streaming, two way talk, alerts and night vision.

 Coca Cola Corp. and Black Eyed Peas artist, Will.i.am, announced a new company

called “Exocyclic” that will launch a 3D printer that will sell for $1199, and use materials from used clear plastic soda pop bottles.

 Print Control Software Inc., maker of ROI Print Manager print tracking solutions,

announced the release of ROI Cloud, providing multi-tenant support for dealers that want to have all of their customers reporting to one cloud server for management.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, printer/MFP cartridge fraud (i.e toner pirates) costs victims an estimated $200 million per year.

 Hewlett Packard unveiled the CS100 server, code-named Moonshot, that will us

a new processor from Intel, called the Xeon E3, code-named Crystal Well, and will be suitable for use in graphics-intensive applications such as CAD or video editing.

 HP announced it placed an Indigo 10000 digital color press at Sun Litho, a commercial

printer in Salt Lake City, UT.

 HP launched “Helion”, which is a managed cloud storage offering for the enterprise.

Pricing not announced.

 Toshiba gave out more details on why it chose the new slogan; “Together

Information” for its copier/MFP division:

 Toshiba announced that it will deploy a new service management system for its

copier branches in the U.S.

o The new software is from Tesseract of England

o Web browser based

o Will integrate with its existing Oracle ERP

 ARC (American Reprographics Company) announced it won a managed copier

services contract from EXP, a Canada-based architectural design firm, with 2500 employees and multiple offices across North America.

 Lexmark launched new A3 b/w laser printers and MFPs, the MX900/9

Series featuring:

o Lexmark MX910 series is 3 different models:

• MX910de offers 45ppm, MX911dte offers 55ppm and MX912dxe is 65ppm

• 1200x1200dpi

• Recommended monthly volume from 15K/mo to 50K/mo

• Max duty cycle of 300K/mo

• Off white plastic exterior with dark grey accents

• Document feeder can scan both sides of original at same time

• Top speed of 80opm

• Built-in fax board

• 10” color LCD touchscreen display

• Optional 101 key keyboard

• Toner cartridge yield of 32,500 pages based on 5% coverage per page

• OPC drum yield of 125,000 pages

• Comes standard with two 500 sheet paper drawers and 150 sheet bypass

• Can add two more 500 sheet drawers or a 2500 letter size sheet drawer

• Finishing options include 50 sheet stapling, hole punch and booklet making

• Built-in print controller:

• 1GB RAM standard (can upgrade to 3GB)

• 800MHz processor

• USB & 10/100/1000BaseT ports standard

• Data security kit standard

 Sharp announced it will display its Aquos Board interactive LCD panels at the upcoming

INFOCOMM 2014 audio video tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV.

 Hyland Software announced that its On Base ECM can be integrated with

Guidewire’s Solution Connect, used in the insurance vertical.

Conclusion

Nobody knows exactly what the industry will look like a year from now, let alone five or 10 years down the road. But copiers will not be sold the same way as they are today. Businesses will not procure equipment or forge service relationships as they do today this is guaranteed so it’s necessary to up to date with copier news. Being part of this historic shift is a privilege and one to be enjoyed. You get to meet all sorts of interesting people and walk through many, diverse business environments.

