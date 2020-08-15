3rd Ekam World Peace Festival culminates with collective awakening in human consciousness for a better today and tomorrow

The 3rd annual Ekam World Peace Festival came to a remarkable end on Saturday (August 15) with a belief for collective awakening in human consciousness towards peace for a better present and a prosperous future.

Ekam World Peace Festival, a 7-day celebration of peace, is one of the many festivals that happen with a spiritual contribution from Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji to humankind.

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are mystic-philosophers and the co-founders of Ekam. Together, they have created several amazing spiritual journeys and festivals to celebrate the limitlessness and expansion in consciousness.

Each day of the peace festival was held with a specific intention to cause the wholistic wellbeing of mankind, all life forms, and Mother Earth. With the message of universal brotherhood and world peace, the world’s largest peace festival drew to a grand culmination on Saturday (August 15).

On the final day, while addressing the millions of peace meditators from across the world Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji revealed the philosophy behind Ekam peace festival.

“The meditators lamented that their future is forked and the world could either go down this road driven by our loveless self-centred separation driven consciousness and destroy our earth. Or choose yet another road which takes humanity to oneness consciousness: The truth is We Are One. This is our true nature,” said Sri Preethaji.

“Ekam magnifies our intention for peace dispelling violence from the collective human consciousness. The grand festival reached its pinnacle receiving great appreciation from over 25 million peace meditators, leaders, young, and organisational teams,” said Sri Krishnaji.

On day 1, Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace laureate while conversing with Sri Krishnaji, said, “Every young person should go beyond the division of caste, class, community, and nationality and unite for the most marginalised and vulnerable children of the world.”

On the third day, Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner for Human Rights from New Zealand appreciated the massive initiative of irradicating discrimination on racial, social, cultural and economic grounds undertaken by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji.

On the fourth day, Erik Solheim – a former minister in Norway for the Environment and International Development- joined as the guest.

On the fifth day, Mithali Raj, the Captain of Indian Women’s Cricket Team participated in the online meditation and said, “Peace is necessary and meditation is the way to attain it. Peace during challenges is when we are mindful and not rush into action when we should not.”

Mithali Raj also said that COVID allowed her to meditate and live in the present. It addressed her to breathe deeper and not keep running into the future anxieties or past regrets. She has enriched her life in the interlude provided by COVID.

On the same day in the evening, ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal also joined as the guest. Saina emphasized remaining calm even though situations are stressful and demanding in one’s life. After meditation with Sri Preethaji, she had experienced a deep state of restfulness in such a short time. She said inner peace has been a critical factor in every single match she has won.

On the sixth day, John L Petersen, a futurist, a speaker, and founder of Arlington University joined as the guest. Petersen said the world is on the verge of a massive paradigm shift. For the future to open up grand possibilities, humanity must become self-realised. He also acknowledged Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji for guiding mankind in the right direction.

Greg Bradden, a five-time New York Best Selling Author and scientist, also joined online to interact with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji on the concluding day of the annual celebration.

“I invite my fellow human beings across the globe to join this movement,” urged Shri Krishnaji.