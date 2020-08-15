Builders Hamilton NZ

At Wiggins Building Solutions, we are trusted renovations contractors servicing Hamilton and the greater Waikato region. We work on all sizes and type of renovation. This includes:

Minor renovations – small renovation projects can still make a big difference to the usability and comfort of your home. We work on everything from making accessibility alterations to removing internal walls to building internal walls and more.

Modernisation projects – do you have an older property that you want to bring up to modern standards with modern electrics, modern plumbing, modern heating, and even a new layout. We can help at Wiggins Building Solutions.

Restorations – restoring period properties in Waikato is delicate work that requires skill and expert craftsmanship. This is what we offer at Wiggins Building Solutions. We’ll work closely with you and your architect to ensure your restoration project is completed properly and with care.

Alterations – if the layout of your home no longer suits the way you live or the needs of your family, we can change it. Alteration projects can completely transform homes, and we can transform yours too.

Additions – do you want to build an extension to your current home or build additional living space on your property? Maybe you want a carport or a garage? We can help with all this and more at Wiggins Building Solutions.

Conversions – our expertise includes garage conversions, outbuilding conversions, loft conversions, basement conversions, and more. With our help, you can extend the usable living space in your home.

Kitchen renovations – does your kitchen need a refresh? We can renovate your kitchen to create a room that you can again enjoy spending time in.

Bathroom renovations – we renovate bathrooms too, installing new showers, baths, sinks, toilets, bathroom units, heating, ventilation, and more.

At Wiggins Building Solutions, we have extensive experience creating kitchens and bathrooms as described above. We offer bathroom and kitchen renovations in Hamilton as well as elsewhere in the wider Waikato region, plus our services are comprehensive.

This means we can help with everything including the design of your new kitchen and building custom units as well as installing all the required lighting, electrics, plumbing, and more.

To find out more about any of the above renovation services, please contact us today on 027 207 6977.

For more info: https://www.wigginsbuildingsolutions.co.nz/renovations/

https://www.wigginsbuildingsolutions.co.nz/light-commercial/