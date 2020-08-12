Builders Auckland

Whether you are planning a building project in your home or business, we know it can be a daunting experience. You are investing a lot, so you want a team of builders in Auckland you can depend on. We are the team you can trust at FBC Licensed Builders. We deliver the highest quality workmanship, excellent customer service, and complete transparency and honesty on all projects we work on.

What does this mean for you? It means the building work will progress smoothly from start to finish. The quality of the workmanship will be excellent, and the work will meet your specifications. You’ll be kept up to date throughout, and you will pay a fair price with no surprises. Speak to a member of our team today.

At FBC licensed Builders, we have experience working on both residential and commercial projects. Our residential experience includes new builds, extensions, and alterations on everything from traditional Auckland family homes to high-end, architecturally designed properties.

Our commercial experience includes light commercial new build and renovation work as well as office and retail fitouts. Our clients include major retailers such as Mad Mex, Harvey Norman, and Farmers.

They choose us as their commercial builders in Auckland because we offer the ideal combination of quality workmanship, excellent service, and fair pricing. The same applies to our residential customers – they choose us for the same reasons.

Quality Workmanship

Quality workmanship is non-negotiable while we’re working on your project, whether it is one of our in-house team or a subcontractor completing a task. We’ll fully project manage the job to ensure it runs smoothly and according to schedule, and our quality control procedures kick-in at the planning stage and continue until we completely finish the project. Your project will be fully insured, and you’ll get a 10-year Master Builders Guarantee.

Excellent Service

We are qualified and licensed builders, but we know that delivering excellent customer service is just as important as doing a good job on-site. So, you’ll find we are polite, professional, punctual, honest, and organised. This will ensure a hassle-free building experience.

Fair Pricing

We don’t claim to be the cheapest builders in West, South, or East Auckland, or on the North Shore, but you will get a fair and competitive price. Get in touch today to discuss your project.

For more info: https://www.fbclicensed.builders/

https://www.businesslist.nz/company/650664/fbc-licensed-builders