How to avoid getting banned for buying FIFA 21 Coins?

Players want to know if they can be blocked after purchasing FIFA 21 coins. For most people today, it has become a story. Sometimes it’s not fair to suffer EA anger. What makes the process illegal and therefore banned? It is unfortunate that your gaming account is being disqualified. We will discuss issues that can lead to such limitations. In addition, we will review solutions that work for everyone. Read on for more information on how to buy FIFA 21 Coins.

Reasons to Buy Coins

Free coins in your game account will help you build a strong team. Your new players will depend on your currency. Hence, you need to buy coins. It’s an overwhelming and time consuming job. However, if you buy them carefully, players will get convenience. You can safely buy FIFA Coins on this website.

It is the player’s responsibility to purchase coins from legitimate and reliable sellers. Some actions can break the rules and affect the account. There are certain websites that can be used to purchase trusted coins. Make sure you buy from first hand sellers, not third parties.

Tips to ensure safety when buying FIFA 21 coins

It is overwhelming when you think about the ramifications for your account. Here are the things to keep you safe when buying coins from a seller:

safety

You have to keep it safe. Most coins are sold online so the online platform should be safe and reliable. The secret is to buy from a trusted seller rather than from random people online. Trusted sellers use tools and resources to help keep the buyer safe. Hence, you can transact money without fear.

Refund

Legit Sellers should be able to refund money. Sometimes you may not be ready to use purchased coins.

Legit coins

It is easy to sell counterfeit coins on the internet. Some websites are illegitimate so you need to be careful. Nobody wants to spend hard money buying things that are not useful.

Guidelines before buying fifa coins

EA prohibits FIFA players from buying coins from the 3rd person. However, you can prevent the loss of coins. Before you buy coins, read the following:

How EA Realizes Third Party Coins

According to EA records, buying small amounts of coins during normal times results in a 1 or 2% chance of being caught. From now on you will receive clear coins or warnings. Unfortunately, the odds of a great FIFA game can go up to 10%. The punishment will be severe and may even result in a ban. You need to know when to buy coins so as not to avoid suspicion.

Evidence for Third Party FIFA Coins

There is evidence that EA is discovering the third-party coins:

Winning massive coins for a short period of time raises eyebrows, for example to win more than FUT club coins in just one hour.

Massive trading for a short time, trading with lots of players for a short time means that prices will change. Example: 200 players for 10,000 coins, this will trigger an alarm.

EA punishment

EA will send you an email to warn you after purchasing the coins.

EA will clear all coins if it is found that the player has bought coins and warned.

After deleting coins and purchasing third-party coins, EA will delete cards and coins in the account and lock the FUT.

There are several ways you can reduce the likelihood of suspicion:

Buy small quantities or just don’t buy from FIFA events to avoid being punished.

After buying small coins during normal times, use the self delivery method to get the coins out quickly. This will reduce the likelihood of wiping coins or hoisting the flag. Use the self-delivery system in mobile devices or self-delivery for computers. If you want a large amount like 500,000, buy a small amount like 250,000 twice in 2 days.You are 100% safe when your list is safe. Avoid bronze and silver players.

What to do after your account is banned

Unfortunately, there is no good news about it. The ban is permanent, and lifting the ban is not easy. EA provides a contact form for players. You can request a review of the suspended account. You can view the blocked history. Even so, it is difficult to get a positive answer.