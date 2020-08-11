Ellis Harper Group Launches New PhysioProX Massage Gun for Athletes With Expert How-To Video Series

The PhysioProX Massage Gun is available with 20 Expert Instructional Videos by Dr. Nicole Lombardo, PT, DPT, CSCS. The massager device is available at the PhysioProX official website and Amazon.

PhysioProX has announced a new Ultimate Massage Gun for Athletes. This massager device has many features and is the best muscle massager gun solution for fast muscle activation and recovery. PhysioProX Massage Gun will help people or athletes with an active lifestyle to help reduce their stiffness and soreness fast. In addition to that, it will also enhance mobility, promote circulation and helps accelerate warm-up and recovery after workouts or sports.

“Our massager device provides you with a fast and convenient way to warm up and recover. Suppose you like working out, playing sports, or just going for a run. In that case, PhysioProX Massage Gun is the perfect choice for athletes or anyone with an active lifestyle,” said PhysioProX founder. PhysioProX massage gun is available with 20 Comprehensive Instructional Videos By Dr. Nicole Lombardo, PT, DPT, CSCS to help customers get maximum benefit from the product.

The portable PhysioProX massage gun is the best percussion massage gun with ergonomic design and firm grip handle. It offers multiple speed settings and a modern LCD display. PhysioProX deep muscle stimulator also provides six interchangeable massaging heads and low noise output. Other features include a long-life battery (up to 5 hours), built with a durable and high-quality material, rechargeable, and a 1 year warranty with each purchase.

“I’ve been using this for two weeks now, and my recovery time after long-distance running and cycling has greatly decreased. Great tool for athletes and I would highly recommend it!”

“This is the best percussion massager on the market….. It took care of my muscle aches and pains, and it is super simple to use. Easy to charge, easy to store. PhysioProX’s customer service is fantastic.”

PhysioProX is available at Amazon US: https://pixelfy.me/uShc8C and Amazon UK: http://pixelfy.me/pt5741

About PhysioProX

PhysioProX is a company that focuses on massage devices for athletes and anyone with an active lifestyle. PhysioProX products are available through their official website or Amazon store. PhysioProX massager comes with video instruction by Dr. Nicole Lombardo, PT, DPT, CSCS, a Doctor of Physical Therapy, and a Strength and Conditioning Coach. For more information about PhysioProX’s best percussion massage gun, please visit www.physioprox.com.

Social media

PhysioProX

@physioprox

Profile Name: physioprox

Profile Link: https://www.instagram.com/physioprox/

PhysioProX Pinterest

Profile Name: PhysioProX

Profile Link :https://www.pinterest.co.uk/PhysioProX/

Contact: press@ellisharper.style