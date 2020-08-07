Elite Online Publishing Announces a New Bestselling Book by Author Doug Winnie

Author Doug Winnie Hit #1 National Bestseller

With New Book

Business Blindspots: Eliminate Hidden Challenges for Exponential Growth

Foreword by New York Times Best Selling Author Dr. Marshall Goldsmith and Introduction by International Entrepreneur and Franchisor Bradley J. Sugars.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Author Doug Winnie Hit #1 National Bestseller With New Book Business Blindspots: Eliminate Hidden Challenges for Exponential Growth. Foreword by New York Times Best Selling Author Dr. Marshall Goldsmith and Introduction by International Entrepreneur and Franchisor Bradley J. Sugars.

Houston, TX– Tuesday, August 5, 2020 – Author Doug Winnie joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, Business Blindspots: Eliminate Hidden Challenges for Exponential Growth, which was released Tuesday, August 4, 2020, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

On the day of release, his book started its upward movement towards bestseller status on Amazon.com. Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 National Bestseller in FOUR categories, including Small Business Franchise, Office Management, Entrepreneurship Advertising, Sales & Selling Techniques. #1 Hot New Release in SEVEN categories including Small Business Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship Management, Sales & Selling Techniques, Advertising, Entrepreneurship Advertising, Small Business Franchise, and Office Management.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Foreword by New York Times Best Selling Author Dr. Marshall Goldsmith and Introduction by International Entrepreneur and Franchisor Bradley J. Sugars.

This book has been written in such a way that works as a checklist, instruction manual, and an actual coursebook with test questions. This book can be used in the way that best fits your individual needs. Updated for the COVID-19 global pandemic as another blindspot was indeed this virus.

You will discover critical business concepts and learn how to implement these strategies in a way that allows every business owner and every team member to participate and grow. By implementing these systems, you’ll be ahead of the competition and ready for success.

This book is for everyone and every business. Whether it’s pre-startup to fast-growth, from disaster to turn-around, and from re-birth to a consistent and stable growth company, there are tools and ideas for everyone. Whether you are the CEO or a front-line manager, or even a front-line team member, this book was written to help everyone in the organization cause the company to become much more successful by reading AND APPLYING the actions recommended.

In these pages you’ll find:

● Objectives for each chapter

● Easy to navigate sections for specific business needs

● Checklists and tools

● Tests at the end of each chapter

● Real-life examples

And so much more! Take control of your success today and defeat those blindspots that may be holding you back!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug is an international public speaker, profit-strategist and award-winning business and executive coach, with multiple years of winning national and global ActionCOACH awards, beginning his first entrepreneurial experience selling holiday greeting cards door-to-door. This early drive for success led him to become a very successful business owner, now on his 9th successful business.

Having been the owner and manager of 3 multi-million-dollar companies, Doug understands the challenges, the pressures, and the pleasures associated with being your own boss. He has diligently worked as a consultant, coach, trouble-shooter and director while also enjoying a wonderful journey! As a business coach the opportunity to facilitate and assist other business owners and entrepreneurs to achieve amazing results is his mission.

Doug was professionally trained by multi-millionaire, author and world-class entrepreneur Brad Sugars. With the support of ActionCOACH global resources, Doug’s coaching, training and development programs are world class.

Doug’s strong belief is that having a certified business coach is the single most positive investment a business owner can make in themselves and for their business.

Follow Doug:

BusinessasaTool.com

Linkedin.com/in/americassmallbusinesscoach

Facebook.com/HoustonBusinessAccelerator

Twitter.com/USSmallBizCoach

Watch the Book Trailer!

Get a copy of the book: https://amzn.to/2XxQpFb

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher – write, sell, & market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com