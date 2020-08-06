Pixalive Launches Pixmash, the Most Advanced Made-In-India app for Short-Form Videos

– Developed on Advanced Programming Platform to make it future ready

– Higher Technology platform and native content will make Pixmash a leader in the category

Mumbai, 06 August 2020: Indian startup Tripalive.me Technology that owns popular all-in-one social media platform, Pixalive, today announced the launch of Pixmash, country’s most advanced and a completely made-in-India app for creating and sharing short videos with Lip-sync and native content support. Pixmash is a free to use mobile app that allows users to record, edit and share short multi-clip videos. The app is fully developed in India on Advanced Programming platform to make it future ready in terms of scalability and security. This will give the app an edge over its peers and Pixalive is confident to top the list by acquiring genuine users and a significant share of around 200 million users market of short-form mobile videos in India.

Pixmash can be up to 15 seconds long, but users can also connect multiple clips together for up to 60 seconds of total recording. User can also upload longer videos that have been recorded outside the app. Users can share short videos with their followers on feed, and if they have a public account, they can make their videos available to a wider community.

“Product innovations happen due to changing market dynamics. After the ban of Chinese apps, so many new apps came into existence within a very short span of time. We at Pixalive constantly listen to our user community, there were high expectations from users to have an India made short-form video app and we perceived the concept of Pixmash early this year.”

“We were little slow in launching Pixmash because product stability is important for us, which is very low with basic programming language, and data migration would be an issue in the future while shifting to a higher level. We don’t want our users to face any problem while using the app. We have to consider many factors which might make a difference in the future, if not now. Scalability and security of a product is much more critical when compared to the time of its launch. Investors also prefer investing in original and customized products. Today, we are all excited about its launch” said Mr. Rajasekar Sundaresan, Founder and CEO, Pixalive.

Company’s parent app, Pixalive is popular among its users for its all-in-one features and has presence across 130 countries. The app has all the popular features that people look for today, like sharing posts, photos, videos, texts and voice notes for which a user would have to download multiple apps. The single interface app can replace 14 popular apps that have been banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 29th June 2020 due to privacy concerns of millions of Indian users.

“Over the past few years, India has emerged as a leading innovator when it comes to technological advancement. This is an opportunity for Indian social media apps developers to deliver the best and lead the world” added Rajasekar Sundaresan.

Pixmash Key Features:

· Create, edit, share, view short videos that are high quality, original content.

· Tons of video templates

· Endless – editing features, filters, stickers, emojis for making videos

· Meet new, talented and interesting people on Pixmash and build your circle.

· Browse Videos in limitless categories, like movie scenes, dance, comedy, food, sports, etc.

Download Pixmash: http://pixmash.me/