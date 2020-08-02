Trinamool Congress spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19; leads by example and doesn’t occupy hospital bed to leave it for the needy

Kolkata, August 02, 2020: He travelled through Bengal extensively to campaign for his party’s annual 21st July meeting, which was addressed by Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. Addressing street corners, meeting party workers and attending public meetings. On the other hand, he has travelled across Bengal to help people affected by COVID-19 and Amphan cyclone, he has come forward to help everyone, without any hesitation.

Mamata Banerjee had recently appointed him as the party’s official spokesperson. One of the faces of the party who enjoys tremendous love and support from his party members and the common populace of Bengal is Trinamool spokesperson Sudip Raha. Recognized as a staunch Mamataist, he has shaped his lifestyle as per his leader.

Sudip has tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic presently. However, he came in contact with more than one person, so he decided to test for the virus. Sudip was found to be infected with corona as soon as the report came on Saturday after the corona test on Friday. He thought that he should go to the hospital. However, he did not want to ‘occupy’ the hospital bed during these difficult times. That’s why he is at home and is undergoing treatment and is in home quarantine right now. Trinamool Youth Congress President, Abhishek Banerjee is taking his updates every now and then.

Sudip said, “There were no symptoms. However, I tested as I came in contact with a lot of people in these few days. The report came on Saturday. I have tested positive. I thought I would go to the hospital. Everyone in the party called to find out. He also said that he would be admitted to the hospital. “However, I do not feel any illness. I don’t want to occupy a hospital bed. I will definitely go later if needed. I want to leave that bed to one who needs it genuinely.”

Sudip Raha has also said that Abhishek Banerjee is looking after him every moment and taking updates about his health.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Kolkata

Shubham Ganguly

Tel: +91 87773 97570

e-mail: shugan8888@gmail.com

Mumbai:

Rudranil Sengupta

Tel: +91 7045464142/ 9702060204

e-mail: Rudranil_sengupta@yahoo.in