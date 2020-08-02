New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020)

Union Minister for Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the new education policy or NEP for school education with policies for schools and higher education for colleges, universities and other higher education institutions.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development is renamed the Ministry of Education.

What are the main conclusions?

The NEP proposes far-reaching changes, including the opening of Indian higher education to foreign universities, the winding up of the UGC and the Council for Technical Education Across India (AICTE) and the introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary program with various options to complete and discontinue the program. M Phil program.

In school education, policy focuses on revising the curriculum, examining the “easier” Council, reducing the curriculum to preserve “essential principles” and “experimental learning and critical thinking”.

In a significant change from the 1986 policy, which increased a school learning structure by 10 + 2, the new NEP proposes a design “5 + 3 + 3 + 4” corresponding to the age groups from 3 to 8 years (basic phase), 8-11 ( preparatory), 11-14 (intermediate) and 14-18 (secondary). This places pre-school education (also known as pre-school education for children aged 3 to 5) within the framework of formal education. The program for the dinner meal will be extended to children in preschool. NEP says students up to grade 5 must be taught in their native language or regional language.

The policy also proposes phasing out all institutions offering unique flows and that all universities and colleges should aim to become multidisciplinary by 2040.

