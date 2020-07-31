Natural Hair and Body Company ButterMEssentials Unveils New Online Look And “You Deserve To Be Buttered” Campaign

New York, NY, Jul 31, 2020 — ButterMEssentials a Natural Hair and Body Company unveils new online look and “You Deserve To Be Buttered” Campaign to introduce new customers to ButterMEssentials.

During the Covid-19 crises ButterMEssentials has continued to experience significant growth through its online presence and superior customer service in delivering quality natural hair and body products to its customers across the United States.

The New York family-based company entire catalog of thirty four products consist of Natural Hair and Body Products.

The collection is designed for all hair types- straight, curly, kinky, weave, and is fortified with rich ingredients, including Aragon oil, Black Castor oil, lavender, oats, honey, spearmint, lemongrass, and fruit, among other natural essentials. Men can choose from beard and hair oil, beard balm, and body oils. Prices range from $7.00 to $20.00.

ButtterMEssentials products are loaded with butter, natural oils and lovely fragrances (such as essential oils and other fragrances). The company specializes in hair butter, hair elixirs, non-sulfate shampoo bars, non-sulfate shampoos and conditioners, herbal hair moisturizing, lotion bars, body butter, and luxury handmade soaps.

ButterMEssentials does not use parabens and petroleum; as we only use mineral oil nourishing products. We also mix our products with Aloe Vera, Natural Extracts, Herbal Infusions, and products used for healing the body. As our model states above “You deserved to be Buttered.”

“ButterMEssentials new online look and “You Desrve To Buttered” Campaign was designed and launched to enhance customer experiences online” WA Public Relations Company

“ButterMEssentials recent improvements will provide customers with a more pleasant experience and enhance their customer’s navigation during their visit to its online store.” Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

To view ButterMEssentials entire line of products or to order product(s) today online visit: http://buttermessentials.com/?afmc=56

