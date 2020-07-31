Anais Rose Crafts Bespoke Jewellery from Hand-picked Stones

Anais Rose, a leading retailer of fine jewellery in London, creates custom made pieces using the finest diamonds in the market.

[London, 31/7/2020] Anais Rose, a fine jewellery specialist based in Hatton Garden, London offers handcrafted diamond pieces for every occasion.

Unlike other jewellery providers, Anais Rose gives clients the opportunity to be involved in every step of the creation. Each piece is carefully designed around the client’s specific taste, quality, and budget.

Consultation

Customers are guided through a luxury showroom where they can find a selection of settings and designs. The team uses computer aided design (CAD) technology to successfully bring the client’s ideas to life.

The 4 C’s

To successfully meet each client’s requests, Anais Rose experiments with variations of Cut, Colour, Clarity & Carat weight from a hand-picked array of stones.

• Carat Weight – This is the mass and size of the diamond itself. Anais Rose stocks diamonds from 0.25 ct and above.

• Clarity – Measured by the amount of inclusions within a diamond. Most diamonds that feature up to S12 clarity are free from eye visible inclusions. Clients can choose diamonds that range from Flawless to Slightly Included (SI).

• Colour – The company offers only the finest white diamonds. Colourless diamonds are the best type since it allows light to pass through more easily.

• Cut – The quality of cut identifies how much or how little the diamond will sparkle. Anais Rose only offers ideal cut diamonds.

All of the diamonds used by Anais Rose are handpicked from quality suppliers who adhere to the Kimberly process.

Packaging and aftercare

Once the design and setting are finalized, the finished product is carefully presented in a gift box, along with:

• Professional cleaning products

• Ring size adjuster (if needed)

• Diamond certificate (if needed)

• Valuation Insurance certificate

• Promotional discount code for TH MARCH (recommended jewellery insurer)

Anais Rose encourages all customers to return annually, whereby jewellery is evaluated to insure:

• Sizing is still adequate

• Ensure that all settings are sound and secure

• Valuate the piece and update the valuation Insurance certificate (where necessary)

• Professional clean and polish at the workshop

As masters of fine jewellery, Anais Rose delivers the highest level of care and precision every single time. The result is an intricate piece treasured for generations to come.

About Anais Rose

Samantha Ballard, founder of Anais Rose has been in the diamond jewellery industry for over 16 years. Today, the company specialises in the bespoke design of engagement rings, wedding bands, bracelets, bangles, and other types of fine jewellery. They work by appointment to ensure all clients are given sufficient space and time to choose the perfect design.

To browse their complete product catalogue, visit their website at www.anaisrose.com.