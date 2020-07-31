Important Addons in Paid Memberships Pro Plugin

Add a new revenue source to your WordPress-powered website with Paid Memberships Pro comprehensive features, Unlimited Levels with Flexible Membership Pricing, 6 Popular Payment Gateways Included, Extensive Options for Content Restriction, Customizable Reports and Member Dashboards, Over 60 Premium Add Ons to Extend and Customize, 100% GPL and Integrated with Third Party Services.

Important Add-ons in Paid Memberships Pro :

Add Member From Admin

The Add Member From Admin Add On allows users with the admin or membership manager role to create a new user, add membership level settings, and optionally create an order in one single step. The Add On does not currently offer the ability to charge the member via the admin dashboard. Please read this article for alternative methods for creating users as the site owner.

Add Name to Checkout

Adds “First Name” and “Last Name” fields to the “Account Information” section of the Membership Checkout page when using Paid Memberships Pro.

Add PayPal Express Option at Checkout

Appeal to the highest number of potential customers by offering PayPal as a payment option in addition to your onsite credit card payment gateway.

Advanced Levels Page Shortcode

Our Advanced Levels Shortcode Add On activates a new shortcode with many attributes to customize the levels page or to display level offerings and pricing tables anywhere on your membership site. The shortcode also includes support for widely used theme frameworks/parent themes.

Approval Process for MembershipGrant membership site administrators the ability to approve or deny members.

bbPress Integration

Integrate Paid Memberships Pro with bbPress to restrict forum content and enhance the forum experience by membership level.

Developer’s Toolkit

Collection of tools for sandbox and development sites running Paid Memberships Pro.

Group Discount Codes

Adds the ability to create a single ‘parent’ discount code and bulk generate ‘child’ codes with the same settings. The parent code controls all of the pricing, expiration, allowed levels, etc. Once saved, each of the sub-codes will act as if they have the same settings as the main code.

