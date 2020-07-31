Fair Forex Brokers Have Built a Reputation of Integrity and Reliability

Fair Forex, an online foreign exchange broker based in Kingston, has brokers that have built a reputation of integrity and reliability in the industry.

[KINGSTOWN, 31/07/2020] – Fair Forex, an online foreign exchange broker based in Kingston, has brokers that have built a reputation of integrity and reliability in the industry. These brokers understand the ins and outs of the industry and are always willing to share their wealth of knowledge and experience with their clients.

Diverse Account Offerings

They offer a wide array of account types to help customers with all levels of experience. Even their standard accounts at the lower end of the spectrum have features that can help their clients succeed in forex trading including True ECN, Zero Commission, and others.

They also offer some of the lowest EUR/USD spreads in the world. With their Raw Spread Account, clients do not need to spend on mark ups.

True ECN Liquidity

They use true Electronic Communication Network or ECN to access all potential liquidity providers, with the ultimate goal of securing the best bids and prices for their clients. All trades are completely confidential and are free from manipulation and restrictions. Their liquidity pool includes banks, hedge funds, and high frequency traders.

Same Day Withdrawals

They charge minimal fees in transactions. They don’t charge withdrawal fees unless they’re charged by the bank. They offer same-day withdrawals that allows clients quick access to their funds. Withdrawals are processed within the same business day.

Multiple Deposit Methods

They provide different methods of deposit for their clients which increases their accessibility and reduces the client’s burden when making a deposit. They accept credit card, debit card, and wire transfer. Clients can also use e-wallets for deposits.

Trust and Transparency

They take pride in their brokers’ transparency. It is one of the most mentioned qualities in the comments their clients post about them. They understand the work of retail brokers and work hard to keep their trust. Everything they do is for the profit of their clients.

About Fair Forex

Fair Forex brokers work hard to make sure their clients succeed in forex trading. Over time, they have built a reputation of trust and reliability in the industry by always catering to the needs of their clients.

