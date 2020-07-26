Nephrectomy Market Size, Global Scope and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

Nephrectomy Treatment Market Share is expected to register a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 6,206.6 Million till 2025.

Nephrectomy is referred to as the surgical procedure for the removal of the kidney. It is performed as a part of the treatment of the diseased kidney. The nephrectomy, based on the severity of the disease, has been classified into partial and radical nephrectomy procedures. In the partial nephrectomy procedure, the injured or diseased section of the kidney is removed, whereas radical nephrectomy comprises removal of the entire kidney.

The increasing prevalence of kidney cancer and chronic kidney diseases, the rising number of laparoscopic nephrectomy procedures, and increasing awareness about organ transplants are anticipated to drive the market growth of the global nephrectomy market. However, risks and complications of the nephrectomy surgery and high cost of the procedure are expected to restrict the market growth.

Market Players:

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)., Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), CONMED Corporation (US), and XCELLANCE Medical Technologies (India)

Segment Analysis:

The Global Nephrectomy Market has been divided based on procedure, indication, end-user, and region.

The market, based on procedure, has been segregated into open nephrectomy, laparoscopic nephrectomy, and robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery.

Based on indication, the nephrectomy market has been divided into kidney cancer and another kidney disease.

On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Nephrectomy Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas are likely to hold the largest share of the global nephrectomy market during the assessment period. Increasing prevalence of kidney cancer in the region, high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, growing development in diagnostics, and well-established players are likely to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period. The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the increasing R&D funding by developing countries and the development of the healthcare sector in the region. The nephrectomy market in the Rest of the World is expected to witness gradual growth due to the increasing awareness about nephrectomy.