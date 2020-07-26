Future Electronics To Provide Transportation and Logistics Update Through a Free Webinar

Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a free webinar on Transportation and Logistics to be held Thursday, July 30th, 2020, as part of their Supply Chain Webinar series.

Webinar details

Transportation and Logistics Update

With fewer people flying commercially, the supply chain and its transportation methods have been crushed by COVID-19. Join us to discover how supply chain agility can help your business gain a competitive advantage in an ever-changing and challenging global environment. Led by Electronics Industry Logistics Experts and leading freight forwarder, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

Date & Time: Thursday,July30th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. (EDT)

Registration deadline: July 29th, 2020

You will hear from:

Max Insley – Director – WW Logistics at Future Electronics

To register for the webinar, visit the following link:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2891684103132496652

For more information, please visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/future-electronics-supply-chain-webinar-series-2020

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###