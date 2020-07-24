Digital freight network Quicargo continues growth and triples its turnover in the first half of 2020

Amsterdam, July 22, 2020, the first half of 2020 was full of unforeseen challenges. As the COVID-19 virus emerged, businesses faced immense obstacles. Simultaneously, our new way of living gave push to a more digitized society. This need for digital solutions also reached the logistics sector, which increased the demand for online transport platforms. Scale up Quicargo announces that they continued to grow, as the online transport platform increased its turnover in the first half of 2020 by 200% compared to H1 2019.

Want to gain insights into the numbers and how Quicargo managed to continue its hypergrowth in 2020? The European road freight network released a report which includes facts and figures about the company and the first half of 2020.

‘The increase in demand for our digital platform, both from shippers as well as carriers, creates an enormous flywheel effect, as the advantages of a digital transport solution become even stronger when demand and supply increase simultaneously’, thus the CCO and Co-Founder of Quicargo, Sam Houwen.

In addition to digitization, the pandemic accelerated the global shift towards sustainable solutions. This was required in the transport industry, as it faces a tremendous problem in which 50% of all trucks driving on European roads are empty or partially empty. Subsequently, this pollutes the environment dramatically. By connecting road freight to empty truck capacity, Quicargo offers a breath of fresh air in the logistics sector.

Quicargo continuously shakes things up in the road transport. The digital logistics platform gained a strong position in the Benelux and is also expanding its reach in Europe. By constantly adapting and embracing new technologies, Quicargo continues to grow and revolutionize the transport industry.

