Will Swati be able to save Indresh in &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein?

&TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein perfectly captures the pure connection between a ‘Bhakt and Bhagwan’. In the last episode of the show, viewers in a dramatic turn of events witnessed Swati (Tanvi Dogra) leaving the house as instructed by the Pandit to save Indresh (Ashish Kadian) from any hazards that could damage his life. But the drama doesn’t stop there, more hurdles for the couple lie ahead, and one will have to tune-in to see the outcome.

In the Dev Lok, Paulomi (Sara Khan) who is well aware of Indresh’s critical condition starts plotting on taking his life in some way or the other. Well as on Prithvi Lok, Swati is seen praying to all Gods and Santoshi Maa by seeking help in saving Indresh’s life. Swati is ready to do anything to save her husband from the clutches of Paulomi, who is adamant on killing Indresh. Everybody is now concerned about his recovery, while Singhasan is extremely angry with Swati and blames her for the mishap. On hearing, Indresh’s deteriorating health Swati seeks help from Santoshi Maa and pleads her to help her save Indresh.

Speaking about the upcoming episode Tanvi Dogra who plays Swati shares, “The current track is a high voltage drama where the Singh family is seen attending to their son Indresh in the hospital as he has been hit by a truck. Swati’s father-in-law Singhasan is seen blaming her for the accident and Kunti for agreeing to their marriage. Indresh is in a critical condition, and the entire family is concerned about his recovery. Will Santoshi Maa without her powers be able to guide Swati in saving Indresh?

Citing the example of Savitri and Satyawan, Santoshi Maa advises Swati to do the Vat Savitri vrat so that she can get her husband back to life. With intense drama and emotions, the upcoming episode is packed with sheer devotion of Swati towards bringing back her husband to life. While Mahadev decides to not help Swati, Santoshi Maa steps into advice on the needful. Will Swati be able to complete the Vat Savitri vrat? Will Indresh be out of the danger?

