Feed Mixer Market Research Report 2020 Updates

Technological development in the feeding machine industry is a growing trend. It provides innovative ways of defining the nutritional value of raw feedstuffs and quality final feed products. Additionally, a fine control mechanism helps in proactive precision feeding that controls the long-term nutritional value of feed is ultimately boosting the feed mixer market growth.

However, COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the market. It has challenged the transportation of mixers and feeding goods across the globe. The worldwide consumption of feedstuffs has significantly declined. Countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, etc. have estimated nearly 5% downfall in demand for animal feed, thereby affecting this global market. The downfall in demand has indirectly affected the manufacturing of these machines, as the manufacturing plants have been locked down, owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The supply of container (wagons) to attach with this mixer has also been affected in countries including India and China where the partial lockdown in manufacturing and supply industries was imposed in the first quarter of the year 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR, owing to the presence of large livestock animal pool and rising awareness about animal welfare. The increasing popularity for homogeneous feed material has resulted in the growing demand for feed mixing machinery across countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China and others. Moreover, in recent years, the high adoption rate of premixes in feeds due to increasing meat consumption amongst the animals is also playing a vital role in augmenting the market.

Trioliet B.V. is focused on providing a specialized range of feeding machine products including diet feeders, self-loading or self-propelled feed mixers that help livestock farmers to manage firms efficiently. For instance, Trioliet B.V. offers ‘Smartrac G-self-Propelled Feed Mixer’ with a U-formed high capacity cutting frame that helps to create multiple rations.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Supreme International Limited (Canada)

NDEco (Hi-Tec Group company) (Canada)

KUHN NORTH AMERICA, INC. (U.S.)

Grupo Tatoma (Spain)

Groupe Anderson (Canada)

Trioliet B.V. (The Netherlands)

Seko Industries Srl (Italy)

Faresin Industries Spa (Italy)

Lachish Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Schuler Manufacturing (Sandhills Global, Inc.) (U.S.)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2018 – KUHN North America, INC. ungraded the profile trailed mixer wagons product range with telescoping and tilting distribution conveyor belt.

September 2018 – Trioliet B.V. presented ‘Solomix 3’, a new edition of mixer feeders for large livestock farms across European cattle farms. Solomix 3 is a new edition to existing series of Trioliet 3-auger mixer feeders.