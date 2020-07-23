Bahria town phase 8

Introduction:

Bahria town phase 8 which is located in Islamabad is the best project by Bahria Town Private ltd. This is now declaring to launch the Park view city Islamabad for their respected clients. Advice Association has been allocated the investment transaction listing for Bahria town phase 8 houses, with the latest standard of living. This society has obtained NOC accepted by the CDA Islamabad. This society presents such an idyllic location in the heart of Islamabad.

Bahria town phase 8 has different kinds of plots like residential plots, commercial plots of various sizes includes 3, 5, 8 or 10 Marla are accessible in this society for the dwellers.

Silent features:

• Prime location

• Pakistan’s best and safe security system is present in this gated community.

• Educational institutions for enhancing the knowledge of candidates within this society,

• Health care facilities are also the basic need of every society.

• World class food restaurants

• Modern shopping malls

• 24/7 security system

• Play grounds

• Amusement parks

• Gym and spa centers

• Provision of electricity

• Water filtration plants

• Wide network of carpeted road

• Mini zoos in your gated community where you can glimpse matchless and fine looking animals and birds

In short we can say that this is place only come to realize the dream of wishers into the reality and is worth for living. The wonderful investment plan and cost scheme of this desirable location attract the attention of the buyers or investors towards this society. Furnished apartments, penthouses, vacant places are also catch the eyes of visitors and force them to live in the most peaceful and glorious location with their exceptional features. There are many facts that need your attention before taking any decision because buying a real estate property is the tough choice. Make sure that the property you are choosing and you want to buy is officially registered and does not have any official conflicts close to it. Illegal plots or properties might fall you in such a critical situation. So be aware before taking any decision. If you face these situations then the bahria town phase 8 is the right choice for you to live in this peaceful location away from the clamor of city’s noise. Inshallah you have great and unforgettable experience for you! Best of Luck!

Media Contacts:

Advice Associates

• Advice Associates Head Office

• Plaza no.1 Hub commercial Bahria town

• Phase 8 Rawalpindi / Islamabad, Pakistan

• Email: bahriatowns ( @ ) gmail dot com

• Telephone no: 051 5179664

• Website : https://www.advice.pk/