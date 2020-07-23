All About Homecare services by 24-7 Nursing Home

Interested in learning about one of the best home health agencies in South Florida? If so, we’ve got you covered.

According to their website: “24/7 Nursing Care, Inc is a leading coordinator of nursing care and companion services for individuals who want to remain independent and outside of a nursing home setting. We understand that some people wish to stay close to their loved ones, or don’t want to move somewhere unfamiliar or too clinical. So whether you live at home, in retirement communities, or someplace similar, our care providers will come to you instead”.

Companies like 24/7 Nursing Care pride themselves in being a home health agency that people can easily rely on and trust. Keep reading below to have a better understanding of why 24/7 Nursing Care is one of the top home health agencies in the area in providing home care assistance.

Why Work With 24/7 Nursing Care?

As previously mentioned, the company is persistent in ensuring that their patients receive the best of care, while still being relatively close to their family members. It’s a company that values companionship and developing a camaraderie with their patients, rather than seeing them as a dollar figure.

They state: “We coordinate excellent nursing and companion services to our clients. It is our belief that the medical and emotional aspects of home health care should go together, which is why we only place caregivers that excel on their job and in empathizing with patients. There’s no point in focusing on the medical side of things and ignoring what most people need—tender loving care”.

At the end of the day, people want to know that they are loved and if they feel this, it’ll be much easier for them to reciprocate these feelings towards their loved ones and with the nursing staff.

They will put your loved ones in the care of someone who can care for them for long or short durations of time. The companion services do wonders in meeting the “individual needs” of the patient since “no two people are alike.”

The company will work diligently to ensure that your family member is matched up with the right health care provider so that they can have an optimal home care assistance experience.

In addition to providing the essential duties of a healthcare worker who specializes in home care assistance, they can also run errands and help with some light chores around your home.

What Sets them Apart from the Competition?

The following is an excerpt from the team in response to dealing with their competition: “When you need home care assistance for your loved one, you only want the best. We only place health care providers who are experienced, dedicated, and committed to doing their job. In fact, it is through the efforts of the caregivers and nurses, that make 24/7 Nursing Care a leading choice for home care placement. The caregivers include live-in aides or companions, certified nursing assistants, home health aides, and registered or licensed practical nurses.”

It doesn’t stop here. To ensure that you are being matched with the right home care provider, the company will run a screening, background check, and insurance check on these nurses, even as going as far as determining if these nurses can cook since the patients are going to require sets of meals on a daily basis.

In terms of how insurance relates to this scenario, it’s important to note that long-term care can be a hefty expense to incur, but fear not, because this facility does accept long-term care insurance. “24/7 Nursing Care works with your long term care insurance or private support. Our goal is to provide people easier access to excellent health care, so we place the same high-quality nursing services for all our patients.”

What Services are Offered?

The following are a list of services that 24/7 Nursing Care provides for their patients:

– Alzheimer’s and Dementia support

– Certified Nursing Assistant

– Companion Care for Seniors

– Home Health Aide

– Licensed Practical Nurse

– Post-Surgery Recovery

– Psychiatric Nursing Care

– Registered Nurse

– Senior Care

– Nanny Care

Medical Staffing Solutions

Sold yet? You’ll also be pleased to know that 24/7 Nursing Care has comprehensive options regarding medical staffing solutions. The following is a list of things that 24/7 Nursing Care can assist with as indicated on their website:

– Take over your personnel dept. Staff permanent positions.

– Meet a short term staffing need or cover for an extended leave of absence.

– Cover for vacations or holidays.

– Fill in the gaps for no-shows.

– Reduce costly overtime.

“Our Medical Staff Placements are all credentialed, screened, and properly placed on jobs as needed.”

“Our Staffing and Recruiting team goes above and beyond services typically provided by a standard nurse-staffing agency.”

Easy to Use Website

For all of your looming questions and concerns, rest assured, the team at 24/7 Nursing Care has everything compiled nicely on their site. From FAQS to testimonials, to solutions and services provided, all of the information is readily available to help you make a sound decision for the sake of your family members.

On their site, you can find many embedded youtube videos from their staff which really go above and beyond in demonstrating the transparency and reliability of this company, should you decide to go ahead and use their services.

You can call at any time for a free consultation to gauge how much it will cost to receive these services. They have facilities located in both Miami-Dade and Broward county, respectively.

With all of this being provided to you, you must be wondering, can it get any better than this? The answer is yes. A variety of prospective clients that are inquiring about services for all kinds of services will usually read the testimonials that these companies have posted on their websites.

People want to know about the experience others had before they commit to something long-term. It will give them some peace of mind knowing that your company is credible and can be trusted with your time and money invested.

For More Information :- https://www.24-7nursingcare.com/