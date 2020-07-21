MBAF Announces Senior Manager and Manager Promotions For 2020

MIAMI (July 15, 2020) – Nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF has promoted 12 professionals to the position of senior manager and an additional six to manager. The announcements were made by MBAF’s Chairman and CEO, Tony Argiz.

David Berdugo, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Tax and Accounting department, and is based in MBAF’s Miami office. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Florida State University and master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Keisha Bowman, CPA, EA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s New York office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University.

Tzivia Gelbman, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s New York office. She received a Bachelor’s in Accounting from Touro College.

Liliana Lopez, MBA, EA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s New York office. She received a Bachelor of Arts from New York University and master’s degree from Pace University.

Margaret Reach, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s Miami office. She received a Bachelor of Science and master’s degree from University of Florida.

Lisandra Silva, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s Miami office. She received a Bachelor’s in Accounting from Florida International University.

Justyn Speier, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Tax and Accounting department, and is based in MBAF’s Miami office. He received both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a master’s degree from University of Miami.

Stewart Lundeen, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Audit department at MBAF’s Orlando office. He received his Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and a master’s degree from Florida International University.

Kristian Nenov, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Audit department at MBAF’s Fort Lauderdale office. He received both his Bachelor’s in Accounting and master’s degree from Florida Atlantic University.

Orynthia Wildes, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Audit department at MBAF’s Fort Lauderdale office. She received a Bachelor’s in Business Management from University of the West Indies, and two master’s degrees from Barry University and Florida Atlantic University.

Michelle Losey, ABV, MSF, has been promoted to senior manager in the Litigation and Valuation department at MBAF’s Miami office. She received both a Bachelor of Science and master’s degree from University of Florida.

Shari Seewald, CPA, CGMA, has been promoted to senior manager in the Litigation and Valuation department at MBAF’s Fort Lauderdale office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers College School of Business.

Wesley Childs has been promoted to manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s Miami office. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Arizona.

Premal Patel, EA, has been promoted to manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s Miami office. He received both his Bachelor of Commerce and master’s degree from Gujarat University.

Christopher Schmalzbach, CPA, has been promoted to manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s West Palm Beach office. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Pace University.

Yinxing Zeng, CPA, has been promoted to manager in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF’s New York office. She received both her Bachelor of Science and master’s degree from Baruch College.

Cristina Lopez, CPA, has been promoted to manager in the Audit department at MBAF’s Miami office. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business, as well as a Graduate Certificate in Foundation of Accounting and Auditing from Florida International University.

Indira Zapata has been promoted to manager in the Audit department at MBAF’s Valhalla office. She received both a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science from University at Buffalo.