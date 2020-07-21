A Custom WordPress Website for Business

WordPress is free to use, open-source CMS written in PHP. It comes with several intriguing templates and plugins to help developers create, attractive and fully-functional websites with ease. It is an easy to use platform for even those who have very little knowledge of coding.

If we go by the words of a top WordPress development company, it is definitely one of the easiest and most compelling blogging and website CMS in existence today. If you are a start-up, you can build a small scale website and scale it up as your business flourishes.

Few examples of the types of websites, which you can create using this CMS :

Blogs

Out of 5 blogs available over the internet, 3 are created on WordPress. This is one of the easiest and most preferred CMS to create blogs, for both personal and professional use.

For those who are not aware of what blogs are, so a blog is a website or rather an online platform where one can share thoughts, pictures, travel experiences, food, shopping, and a lot more.

E-commerce website

If you are looking to create an e-commerce website, that too, without much trouble, WordPress is one of the best CMS available. You can easily add thousands of products to your website, integrate payment and shipping options, and lot more. WordPress has a separate plugin called WooCommerce that allows you to extend the functionality of your website.

Business website

Whether you are a start-up or an already established business, having a website built on WordPress won’t disappoint you. WordPress has a wide collection of free-to-use themes and templates, which you can use to mark your online presence and attract users. You can also customize your website per your business requirements or hire custom WordPress development services of a top-rated web development company for advanced customization.

Membership website

There are a few websites, which ask their users to login. So, these websites are known as membership websites as the content can only be viewed by the members or those who have login ID and password. WordPress is great at handling membership websites and also has some amazing plugins for better performance. Best Memberships Plugin Paid Memberships Pro.

Portfolio

If you are an artist or a creative person and want to show your work online with a portfolio, WordPress lets you create them quite easily. So, if you own an event management company or a photographer, displaying your work over WordPress is a great option.

E-learning website

Studying online is a new trend these days. There are many websites available, which allows students and teachers to come together on an online platform and study whatever they want. WordPress has some special plugins like WordPress LMS that offers amazing benefits to your websites.

