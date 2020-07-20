Numerous health studies have shown that Germicidal Uv Lamp Fixture Ozone Light Home Remote Control Light effectively inactivates viruses, bacteria, mold, mildew and fungi by breaking down their DNA or RNA. Uv Germicidal Lamp Uvc With Ozone Light also is helpful in the prevention of secondary allergies related to airborne allergens.

The Germicidal Uv Lamp Fixture from our UVCMART Germicidal Lamp is a broadband of UVC light rather than a single, narrow band. It produces UVC light in the range of 185nm wich produces Ozone as well as 254 nm, the optimal wavelength to target and deactivate the DNA of viruses, fungi, and bacteria. Ultraviolet sterilization is to destroy the molecular structure of DNA (DNA) or RNA (ribonucleic acid) in the cells of microorganisms by using the appropriate wavelength of ultraviolet rays to achieve growth and / or regenerative cell death. effect. Ultraviolet disinfection technology is based on modern anti-epidemiology, medicine and photodynamics. It uses specially designed high-efficiency, high-intensity and long-life UVC band ultraviolet light to irradiate flowing water, which will bring various bacteria, viruses, parasites, algae and Other pathogens are killed directly.