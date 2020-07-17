FMI Revises Notebook Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Notebook market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Notebook market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Future Market Insights has conducted a decadal study on the notebook market in its upcoming report titled ‘Notebook Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)’. This study provides a detailed look at the trends and dynamics that impact the global notebook market across the regions analysed viz. APEJ, MEA, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, and North America. The historical period from 2012 to 2016 has been accurately compared and contrasted with the ten-year forecast period ending in 2027 to present a clear understanding of the current and future prospects that exist in the global notebook market.

The notebook market report has a thorough evaluation of the notebook market and offers various insights on the dynamics that impact the notebook market. The market dynamics comprise the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats along with the structure of the notebook market. An in-depth assessment of key stakeholder strategies can be expected in this notebook market report. The notebook market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and Price Range across all the respective regions. The notebook market is anticipated to witness minimal growth during the forecast period because of a number of factors that have been highlighted in the notebook market report. The notebook market report begins with an overview and an introduction of the notebook market that are immensely beneficial to gain a grassroots level understanding of the notebook market.

Notebook Market Taxonomy

Type

• Desktop Replacement Notebook

• Mainstream Notebook

• Standard Portable Notebook

• Sub-Notebook

Application

• Corporate offices

• Gaming

• Others

Price Range

• Below US$ 500

• US$ 501- US$ 1000

• US$ 1001 – 1500

• More than US$ 1500

Region

• North America

• Latin America

• APEJ

• Japan

• MEA

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

A vital section of the notebook market report focuses on the notebook market across major countries in the assessed regions. The market outlook for the forecast period is compared with a historical assessment for the four-year period from 2012 to 2016 so that readers can extract all the information they could possibly need pertaining to the notebook market. Recent regional trends contributing to growth (or lack of it) in the global notebook market along with an expert analysis of them are par for the course in the notebook market report. The present and future scenarios of the global notebook market have been laid out in a logical, easy-to-understand manner so that key stakeholders are able to make long-term business decisions with a strong degree of certainty. For providing an accurate forecast, the current notebook market has been sized up as this is essential to estimating the growth potential of the notebook market in the future.

In an uncertain global economy, the forecast has been made in terms of important metrics such as CAGR, Y-o-Y growth rate, and absolute dollar opportunity to get a firm grasp on the notebook market and identify and grab the opportunities as and when they may arise. Every segment of the notebook market has been evaluated in terms of basis points share for the purpose of extracting the contribution of individual segments to the overall global notebook market. This microscopic analysis is critical to pinpoint key trends in the global notebook market.

The competitive landscape section of the notebook market report has been prepared in a dashboard view based on various categories of key players in the value chain, their presence in the global notebook market and their differentiating factors. The section allows report readers to conduct a comprehensive SWOT analysis of major companies actively involved in the notebook market. Segment-specific vendor insights are available in this portion of the notebook market report to profile immediate rivals on the basis of their strategies adopted and recent developments. This can make a world of difference to both incumbents as well as new entrants in the notebook market who seek to change or continue their long and short-term business strategies.