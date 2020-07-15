Complete video production service by Captiv8 for Australian businesses company

We are happy to announce that Captiv8 is offering complete video marketing services to the Australian market. No need to use different agencies for social media video content and video marketing. At Captiv8 we understand the exact requirements for Australian companies and are passionate about making those requirements reality for business growth. In order to achieve this feat, we combine various ideas, creativity, and technology across all media to provide the best possible video production solutions to our clients.

About Captiv8

Captiv8 has already established itself as one of the premiere companies in Australia when it comes to video production and video marketing.Captiv8’s team are experienced, strategic and creative thinkers who are ready to take up your project and make it a success. With expert guidance on independent and creative thinking, we are motivated to express our ideas and expertise at every project. This feature is clearly visible when clients approach us for their video production. Unlike other companies, Captiv8 is not a mere video production company. We also take care about the video marketing so that your business can reach the right audience making your business venture profitable.

Why Captiv8

There is no doubt about the fact that videos are the latest marketing tool for every business out there and the story is no different in the Australian market either. If you are not using video to market your business, you are lagging behind from your competitors. This is where Captiv8 help businesses &brands. We are flexible, collaborative, results driven and forward thinking.

We create engaging video content for our clients by removing the boundaries to truly integrated communications. We can achieve this by combining our skills with the latest technology and tools. This allows us to harness all aspects of creative development and production utilising the ideas, design, filming, post-production, digital development, and activation. We help brands to create, engage, and amplify to achieve their business goals.