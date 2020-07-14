VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Reality Star Momma Dee sends Trump a message and her plans to run for Mayor of Atlanta

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Reality Star Momma Dee sends direct words aimed at Donald Trump and Her Plans to run for Mayor of Atlanta.Message directed to Donald Trump regarding U.S. citizens medical insurance care & her plans to take a run at a becoming Mayor of her beloved city! Momma Dee ImageLove and Hip Hop Reality TV Star Momma Dee (actress and singer) relays a powerful message to President Donald Trump.

Better known as her royal highness and the mother of the prince of the south rapper Lil Scrappy.

She is probably one of the most outspoken people. Both on television & and in-person.

We could see that her message conveyed to Trump was an outcry of change with the medical insurance needed to help the nation way before coronavirus was even a word. And, now she may very well be throwing her crown in the ring for Mayor of Atlanta. With her astute and direct approach, her type of leadership is needed to getting to the bottom line of helping everyone in need during a pandemic such as this.

Watch the part one message on YouTube Here:

