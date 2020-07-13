Will antivirus software be required in 2020? Cheap and best antivirus software and an application are supposed to be installed on your PC. However, given the progress of operating systems and security in general, will this apply in 2020? Should you really be running antivirus software today?

Anti-virus arguments

It may even seem obvious to you that all PC users running Windows 10 should be running antivirus, but there are arguments against it.

An important pillar of the “antivirus mindset” is, so to speak, that if you are reasonable enough and careful about what you do online, you only visit legitimate websites and look at official software stores. links that you click on when appropriate. Surveillance is unlikely to find malware. Therefore, the argument is that you do not have to pay for antivirus programs. Even if you install a free third-party antivirus app, there is another program on your system that can slow it down a bit.

Another urgent concern recently raised is that some antivirus software has a number of security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by an attacker.

As you can see there are gray areas when you answer the question of whether you should run an antivirus. However, there are much stronger reasons why you should use an antivirus.

For-profit antivirus

In truth, there are much more important goals that malicious actors should focus on than a specific security application. Therefore, it should be noted that the chances of your antivirus being used as a means of attack in any way are very slim.

We are talking about gaps in much used software and operating systems, such as web browsers, that will be much juicier for hackers and other criminals. The good that these applications do in this regard far outweighs possible errors regarding possible security breaches in the virus protection program. Use one of the best apps, which is software that has strict and secure encryption to minimize risk.

To take into account the possible slowdown that can occur due to the installation of an antivirus program on your PC, there are highly optimized products such as Norton and Kaspersky antivirus key. Even if you are up-to-date and very secure, there is still little chance that you will become a farmer when you are online and have absolutely no protection.

Even known legitimate websites can unintentionally become malicious vehicles through the ads they run if the ad networks they work with are compromised. It’s a pretty dangerous assumption, therefore, that you just need safe browsing habits and other best practices. Therefore, it would be bad advice to forego antivirus protection.

And for those who don’t want to fight to find the best antivirus, at least on Windows 10 PC, it is already protected by Windows Defender by default. And today, Windows Defender offers a perfect level of protection with which you can manage.

The last main reason why you should use an antivirus application is the dangerous nature of threats that exist today. For example, there are threats from ransomware strains that could block your entire digital life, or from secret crypto-mining malware that slows down your PC when you don’t even notice it.