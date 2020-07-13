SunTel Technologies Top-Notch IT Solutions

SunTel Technologies Offers a wide range of top-level IT solutions for small to medium enterprises in Toronto. It has been providing Canadian businesses with IT support and communication services since 2007.

“At SunTel Technologies, we strive to provide excellent IT solutions for Small and Medium enterprises,” said the company’s Manager. With the motto “more uptime means a better bottom line”, the company applied all of its expertise to ensure the client’s IT system and security work well. As a Silver Level Certified Microsoft Partner and a hosted PBX phone system specialist, SunTel Technologies will also train its clients’ staff on new technologies and provide ongoing support to keep their IT system up and running.

As one of the leading Managed IT Solutions Toronto, SunTel Technologies is backed by trained and certified technicians and experts. The company has worked and partnered with famous brands such as iWeb Technologies, Cisco, Dell, EMC, Lenovo, and many more. SunTel Technologies is committed to innovation and providing ongoing value to its clients. The company understands every client is unique. Thus, SunTel Technologies will perform different approaches to each project, according to the client’s requirements.

“Great Partner!!! We have been using SunTel Technologies for almost six years. We have found them to be very helpful and responsive to our needs in IT solutions.”

About SunTel Technologies

SunTel Technologies is a Canadian IT consulting company. It has been established since 2007, providing IT support and communication service for Canadian businesses. The company focused on client satisfaction by providing 24/7 IT support to ensure its client’s IT system, communication, and security work well. As a prominent Toronto IT Solutions, the company provides top-notch IT solutions for small to medium enterprises in Toronto. The company is backed by certified experts and technicians (Microsoft MCSE Certified, Cisco CCNA Voice Certified, and Cisco CCNP Routing & Switching Certified). For more information about its services, please visit https://www.sunteltechnologies.ca/.

