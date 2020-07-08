The Air Purifier, A Miraculous Machine That We All Should Use

Why should we use air purifier?

Common sense would say that the air outside the home is more polluted than that inside an environment. With pollution from the exhaust systems of cars around the world and from the chimneys of industries, it is normal to believe that it is best to protect yourself at home, away from that type of threat to health.

But the situation is not exactly like this. Inside our houses we are exposed to a greater amount of pollutants than in the external environment.

Inside the house we are exposed to various toxic chemical compounds, such as persistent organic pollutants (POPs), volatile organic compounds (Covs), Bisphenol-A (BPA), per fluorinated compounds (PFCs), fluoropolymers, phthalates and even metals heavy. All these compounds can be found in a variety of products of our daily life.

All this without counting the particulate material, mold, bacteria, viruses, animal hair, insect remains and all kinds of dirt you can imagine. Even when you find all this outside the home, the big difference is in the fact that, on the street, dirt can be dispersed thanks to the wind, unlike what happens in closed environments.

In a house where there is dust, mites, hairs, kitchen fumes, animal odors and poor ventilation, it is true that the air quality is not going to be the best. And this happens in all houses. The vast majority of the air that you and your family breathe every day is neither pure nor clean.

Preventing allergic reactions like common sneezes and tears in the eyes, and especially the most serious situations of chronic diseases like asthma or migraines is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

It is imperative to ensure the quality of the indoor air to which we are constantly subjected. Between home and work, 90% of the air we breathe per day is between four walls. Worrying!

What is an air purifier?

Olansi K08A Air Purifier

Olansi K08A Air Purifier

So it is important to know that what is an air purifier. Air purifiers are essential. These devices have the ability to remove potential airborne pollutants from a certain area of ??your home or, why not, the workplace. Despite the possible doubts that may exist about the importance of these devices, it must be borne in mind that the concept behind their use is grounded and, therefore, should not be neglected.

Removing pollutants from the air helps people with asthma or allergy-related problems to help them breathe easier. Due to the existing filters in air purifiers, it is possible to eliminate contaminants such as dust, smoke, animal hair, and pollen, among others.

What is an air purifier for?

olansi K04B2 air purifiers

Olansi air purifier

In addition to providing more breathable air with purification, it increases the thermal comfort of an environment.

An air purifier should exist in any home where the elderly, babies, children or people suffering from asthma and allergies live or spend a long time. Air purifier is complementary equipment to other air conditioning devices, such as a dehumidifier or air conditioning.

It will also solve some of the unintended harmful effects caused by air conditioning equipment. And this is where the role of the purifier comes in, to put the air in a room or house back to the ideal place to be breathed by the human beings who live there.

