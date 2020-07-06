Urvashi Rautela Launches goKoronago.com of N R Group, essential products at HALF the Price

NR Group is the first company in India to bring this unique initiative through “goKoronago.com” aimed at serving the common man.

Bollywood is trying to get back to its feet post lockdown and actress Urvashi Rautela hosted first ever public event post lockdown and hailed it as “giving back to commoners”.

Talking about hosting the first ever public event with media post lockdown, Urvashi said, “For me it is more than an event, I think it is all about social cause, helping common people, as this particular company is offering everything at half rate and I really wanted to do something for common people, so I agreed to launch the product”

The Mask and Sanitizer are made Locally in India, hence be rest assured of the best quality product, which is available at half the price, only on goKoronago.com

Wearing a Mask and using a Sanitizer has now become an essential part of the daily routine for every person to avoid the Corona epidemic.

But the irony is that these essential products like Masks and Sanitizers are being sold at Retail Outlets or Online Sites at MRP, whereas its manufacturing cost is just half of it.

NR Group has pledged to provide these superior quality Masks and Sanitizers to the common man at a very low price through it’s website goKoronago.com, which will be delivered directly to your doorstep.

The promoter of this company Nilesh N Raghani says “Of the many companies under the NR Group, the latest being goKoronago.com which will be used as a platform to supply essential products to fight the COVID19 pandemic.

The company wants the Common Man to have access to these essentials at a 40-50 percent discount so that the same is affordable to all. We offer a Family Kit, which includes 4 Masks and 2 Hand Sanitizers / Cleansers plus essential safety items. The Masks are 3 three layered, it is Anti-Microbial, Water Repellent and washable upto a minimum of 30 times. Furthermore, it is skin friendly being made of 100% cotton fabric sourced from a reputed company.”

Nilesh N Raghani adds ” There will neither be a wholesaler, nor a retailer, due to which the best quality products are offered at such huge discounts. We will deliver these Mask’s and Sanitizer’s at your doorstep at factory cost as a service to humanity in the form of Safety Kit.

We are introducing a Family Safety Kit, Office Safety Kit and Society Kit which user’s can buy at a never before low price. We are starting this initiative as a moral and social obligation – to prevent the Corona epidemic from spreading in this country. NR Group is the 1st company in India, which has kept the common man in mind – provide a superior quality product at an extremely low price. Let me tell you that there is no company in India that has thought of such a concept.”

Nilesh N Raghani further says “ The jingle of our company is ‘Achchi Cheeze, Achche Daam, Ab Desh Ke Naam’. People can buy these essentials at the click of a button and we will supply them these products right at their doorstep. We have named our website “ goKoronago.com “, as we want this Corona to run away and let us take a sigh of relief.”