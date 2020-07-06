Just in Time – New E-Book About the Emotional Effects of this Coronavirus Pandemic!

USA (6th July 2020): “Coronavirus – The inside Story: Multidimensional Prevention and Treatment” highlights the emotional, psychological, and physical effects that this pandemic has had on everyone in the world. Some of us have been affected physically by Covid-19, while others have not. All of us, however, have been impacted psychologically and emotionally, whether we realize it or not.

There is no denying that the Coronavirus Pandemic has turned our lives upside down. All of us know that the road ahead is a tough one and is riddled with swift and unpredictable changes. Keeping this in mind, this latest e-book talks vividly about how COVID-19 has affected all of us psychologically, and more importantly, how can we deal with it.

Whether you are a healthcare expert or an average person, this book gives practical information and resources that you might find useful.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Tom Garz is the manager of TG Ideas LLC – writing and inventing, since 2003. Tom has a technical background, a B.S. in Physics, and worked in a variety of jobs in his life. He always has had an interest in Electronics and “fringe science”. “Exploring” is one of his favorite activities.

To obtain “Coronavirus – The inside Story: Multidimensional Prevention and Treatment” eBook, please visit https://books2read.com/u/bMPRp5

