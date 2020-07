14 year old Ah’lay born Alaya Woods experienced homelessness while trying to pursue her a acting career and some hard life struggles which prompt her to write and sing a song about to let other children know they are not alone and to also let parents know that the children suffer as well when things are not right at home. She hopes to get parents to understand how the children are hurting and struggling right with them, so she sings her story from a child’s perspective.