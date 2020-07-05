Qua Promotions Introduces Hand Sanitisers, Dispensers & Stands

Perth, Australia: Qua Promotions is a leading provider of promotional products in Australia. They have updated their product inventory by adding new hand sanitisers, dispensers and stands. These products are offered, keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia.

Qua Promotions announced the launch of a whole new range of promotional hand sanitisers, hand sanitiser dispensers, and stands. These include the 5 ml hand sanitiser spray stick, 20 ml hand sanitiser spray card, 30 ml hand sanitiser spray, 60 ml hand sanitiser gel, 250 ml hand sanitiser bottle, and 280ml infrared automatic stainless steel dispenser, which are great for ensuring sanitising protocols.

Customers can place their orders for the new anti-bacterial hand sanitisers marked with their brand logo or with a message. Qua Promotions offers a wide variety of promotional products to meet the customer’s requirements and supports its brand awareness. As these hand sanitisers are an indisputable requirement, they can be the best promotional presents for any brand’s public exhibitions or product promotions.

Due to the pandemic, the need for hand sanitisers has increased like never before. Everyone acknowledges the role of promotional hand sanitiser & dispensers, for stopping the spread of diseases as well as for promotional purposes. Qua Promotions has enabled several businesses to showcase their presence when many brands are inaccessible due to restricted public activities.

If you require customised promotional products to market your brand, visit Qua Promotions or mail them at sales@quapromotions.com.au and get a quote today.

About the Company:

Qua Promotions is a leading provider of a variety of promotional products in Australia. They specialise in corporate gifts, USB flash drives, apparel, trade promotions, event merchandise and sourcing items from all over the world. The company always offers the most up to date products at very competitive prices.

Contact Details

Business Name: Qua Promotions

Contact Person: Peter Kalabun

Designation: Owner / Director

Address:8/45 Normanby Rd

City: Notting Hill

State: Victoria

Country: Australia

Zip code/ PIN code: 3168

Phone: +61 3 9571 9277

Email Id: sales@quapromotions.com.au

Website:https://www.quapromotions.com.au/