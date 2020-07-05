Global Welded Metal Bellows Market Analysis Report 2020

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

In July 2019, MW Industries, Inc. announced its development of novel energy solutions to catering to the increasing energy demand from several sectors such as petrochemicals and oil & gas industries. According to the company, energy solutions include electrodeposited bellows, energized seals, and heavy fasteners that can be utilized during a serious environment.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

· KSM CO., LTD. (Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea)

· BOA Group (Karlsruhe, Germany)

· TECHNETICS GROUP. (Columbia, United States)

· AESSEAL (South Yorkshire, United Kingdom)

· Senior plc (Rickmansworth, United Kingdom)

· Metal-Flex Welded Bellows, Inc. (Vermont, Switzerland)

· Duraflex Inc. (Illinois, United States)

· Mirapro Co., Ltd. (Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan)

· Flex–A-Seal (Vermont, United States)

· Weldmac Manufacturing Co. (California, United States)

· Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. (Kanto Japan)

· Hyspan Precision Products, Inc. (California, United States)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

June 2018–MW Industries, Inc. acquired Bellowstech, a U.S. manufacturer of edge welded metal bellows. MW Industries, Inc. offers fasteners, springs, and critical components for aerospace applications. The company holds an ISO9001 certified quality system for components.

March 2017–Flex-A-Seal acquired H&S Sealing to expand the product range of its costumed mechanical seals and welded bellows in the southern United States and throughout the country.