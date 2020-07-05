Global Automatic Ticket Machine Market Report 2020

According to the Belgium-based International Association of Public Transport (UITP), by the end of 2017, metro systems across 178 countries were carrying an average 168 million passengers per day. The total yearly ridership in 2017 stood at 53,768 million passengers. The surging number of passengers in urban areas will necessitate efficient systems powered by modern technologies to ensure that the flow of commuters is managed smoothly with minimal disruptions. In this respect, automatic ticket machines (ATMs) provide the optimal solution as they eliminate the need for human monitoring and intervention, freeing up resources for more productive uses.

May 2019: US-based Rambus and the German semiconductor specialist, Infineon Technologies, partnered with each other to develop and promote smart ticketing solutions based on mobiles and smart cards to enhance the potential of mobility services. The companies will unify their expertise on the smart card and mobile ticketing standard, CIPURSE™, to provide a wide choice of ticketing solutions to end-users.

April 2019: The American transportation company, Cubic Corporation, was awarded a contract worth USD 4 million by Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) for the delivery of a mobile ticketing solution for the country. The system provided by Cubic is low-risk and scalable and designed with the capability of allowing customers to purchase tickets from multiple public transport operators.

SBB (Bern, Switzerland)

HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB (California, U.S.)

Almex Transport (Durban, South Africa)

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH (Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

Xerox Corporation (Connecticut, U.S.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (Ohio, U.S.)

Cubic Corporation (California, U.S.)

Gemalto NV (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

CPI Card Group Inc. (Colorado, U.S.)

Parkeon (Paris, France)

