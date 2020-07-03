Rolex has always been synonymous with high octane motorsports, and replica oyster perpetual watches is the world’s most famous chronograph. The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch Series was first introduced in 1963 and has many stunning designs, including the highly sophisticated and fashionable Rolex Daytona Steel and Gold (model number 116523 white index) listed below. These are COSC-certified high-end chronometers and the highest designations for mechanical watches by the official Swiss Chronometer Testing Association. replica cosmograph daytona watches has always been synonymous with high octane motorsports, and replica submariner watches is the world’s most famous chronograph. The replica rolex watches Series was first introduced in 1963 and has many stunning designs, including the highly sophisticated and fashionable Rolex Daytona Steel and Gold (model number 116523 white index) listed below. These are COSC-certified high-end chronometers and the highest designations for mechanical watches by the official Swiss Chronometer Testing Association.

Let’s take a closer look at this iconic watch series. The Rolex Daytona has a very reliable chronograph with a tachymetered bezel that can measure speeds up to 400 mph or mph. The name “Daytona” is red on most model dials at the top of the bottom subdial. For those who are not chased by motor racing, this name symbolizes the famous Daytona Beach Racing on the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The speedway opened in 1959 and hosts the most famous NASCAR race, the Daytona 500.

There are several collections in the series, all with different prices. At the top is a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum with an ice dial and a baguette diamond index (model number 116506LN). This watch has a chestnut brown Cerachrome bezel made of a very hard, scratch-resistant and very durable ceramic. It also has excellent resistance to corrosion and is unaffected by UV light, which causes color fading. Of course, the $ 82,500 list price with such impressive features is equally impressive (watches shown below). There are several other Daytona watches sold, such as the Lemon Dial Paul Newman Daytona Watch, which sold for $ 840,000, but need to be saved for other stories.

In addition to Rolex Daytona Rose Gold, it is made of a proprietary red or pink gold alloy known in the industry as Everose® Gold (above). The most popular watch in the series is the replica rolex watches model made of stainless steel. However, recently replica rolex watches ceased production of some Rolex Daytona stainless steel watches. This means that reference number 116520 is available in two versions, one with a white dial and one with a black dial. These have sophisticated stainless steel fixed bezels and have been replaced by two new models with a new Cerachrom bezel made of high density ceramic material. These two were some of the most popular models in the series, but now have replacements, the 116500LN Black and 116500LN White.