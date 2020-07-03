AI-based Fever Detection Camera Market 2020: Market Drivers & Regional Analysis Research Report

The demand for AI-based fever detection cameras is surging presently owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection. The vaccine for the infection is still at the developmental stage. Hence, it is creating tremendous pressure on the healthcare system worldwide. To lower this pressure to a certain extent, several tech companies are working persistently to develop new AI-based fever detection cameras for the early detection of fever as it is considered to be the earliest symptom of coronavirus. As these cameras deliver updates regarding an individual’s body temperature in real-time, they are gaining more popularity. Once the person is detected, he/she is then isolated and taken for further testing. However, these cameras don’t always provide accurate temperature readings. These are also expensive in natures. It may hamper this market growth in the coming years.

The global AI-based fever detection camera market is set to gain traction from their increasing deployment by the retailers, hospitals, governments, and transport authorities worldwide to scan the temperate of the masses. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret/Bullet Cameras, and Handheld Cameras), By End-User (Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises/Factories, Banks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

• How will the AI-based fever detection cameras help in battling COVID-19?

• Which region is likely to generate the highest revenue in the near future?

• Which segment would procure the largest share?

• What are the restraining factors of the market?

• What are the historical, present, and forecasted sizes of the market?

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

• Altoros

• AnyConnect Private Limited

• Athena Security, Inc.

• Australia PTY LTD.

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls