VON Consulting Explains what Changed in Tech Recruitment in Germany and what Skills Will Still be in Demand

Personnel demand in hardware and software development in Germany will be in the cards in 2020, but with certain rearrangements.

Berlin, Germany, July 02, 2020 – In the wake of relaxation rules coming into effect following the pandemic lockdowns in European countries, companies are rethinking business models and their personnel processes.

Despite an understandable caution from companies to thread on new grounds where recruiting is concerned, IT recruiters appreciate there is still one silver lining to this cloud of uncertainty: although timid, as compared to previous years and even the beginning of 2020, recruitment for tech positions in sectors such as networking, automotive, semiconductors, telecommunication continues.

Ms. Vivien Untaru with VON Consulting recruitment agency, a recruiter with close to 20 years experience in the field, appreciates that personnel demand in hardware and software development in Germany will be in the cards in 2020, but with certain rearrangements.

“Let’s look at the background – over the past 5 years, there has been a steady 15% to 20% year-over-year surge in software development job recruitment in Central Europe. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Germany held the top position of software jobs available in the entire continent, at well over 1 million jobs in this sector.

What will happen in the coming months is that recruiting for tech positions in Germany will continue, for now only for specific projects and taking into account certain restrains.”

“However, there are clear signals from top players in the field that a readjustment to the former pace will need to come into effect, as economy engines will need to be restarted. We are all looking towards the end of the year as an important milestone, in this respect”, comments Vivien Untaru.

VON Consulting IT recruitment agency is present in Düsseldorf, Germany and also has offices in Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Bucharest (Romania).

The VON Consulting Tech Division, based in the United States, specializes in hardware design and verification, with experienced personnel in embedded software development services, application implementation and testing.

By 2025, 40% of jobs available in Germany will be tech-oriented

The CEDEFOP (The European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training) released a skills forecast report according to which around 40% of jobs in Germany in the upcoming period, up until 2025, are expected to focus on engineering and technical fields.

Business hunger for such expertise seemed insatiable and the pandemic may well off have contributed to it. In early 2020, the number of postings for software developers/engineers, for instance, exceeded that of any other tech profession by a healthy margin.

Following the pandemic lock downs, the number of job postings for tech position took an expected tumble, whilst companies came to a standstill where recruiting is concerned. At this point, most are hiring punctually, for completion of their staff, not necessarily for personnel expanding reasons.

What is certain is that the need to jumpstart certain sectors of activity nationwide in Germany will call for skilled connected talent. Let’s not forget Germany, alongside France, is the country behind the coronavirus relief fund proposal, tasking the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), to raise 500 billion euros ($545 billion) in public markets. This money would then be used as grants for sectors and regions where the impact of the coronavirus has been most stark. And it’s precisely these sectors that will need reliable, experienced tech personnel to navigate waters.

Dev skills in Germany that IT recruitment agencies and companies will look for

• Programming

Python supports everything from functional programming patterns to object-oriented programming. With a 45% increase in global professionals citing Python as a skill since 2018, it’s clear that this is an expertise in growing demand both for talent, as well as IT recruitment agencies.

Java and C++ remain a minimum prerequisite to future proof one’s career. Also, where programming is concerned, machine-learning skills have gained 50% in job expertise listings in the last 2 years. They include Python, C++, R and Java, probability and statistics, distributed computing, data modeling and more.

• Data

Between 2018 until present, 90% of the world’s data has been generated. Floods of data continue to be gathered, so the demand for data architects, scientists and analytics specialists has increased 27% YoY. Employers seeking candidates with this particular background will align to this trend.

• Security

Cyber security, data security, InfoSec – however it is called, professionals skilled in these areas are of paramount importance for any company, as every enterprise is faced at some point with collecting customer data and/or storing sensitive data of its own.

• Front-end technology

Since 2016, front-end technologies have accelerated, JavaScript frameworks such as react.js and angular.js being most in-demand. However, companies are looking more and more into languages like JSX, Node JS, as well as architecture skills, such as React.js, angular.js and vue.js.

• DevOps

At present, there are over 60,000 global professionals engaged in a DevOps engineering roles, with significant hiring demand for this talent remaining. Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) are too cited as popular.