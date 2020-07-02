The USCA Academy Endeavors to Provide Quality High School Education in Mississauga

Mississauga: USCA Academy is a Canadian Private School based in Mississauga, Ontario. The academy offers various courses ranging from School Diplomas to University Preparation Courses and is committed to cultivating student leadership, strong character and confidence, and focus on students’ moral, intellectual, physical, social and overall mental development.

USCA is registered under the Ontario Ministry of Education located in the centre of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The academy is famous for its finest quality of education, well-educated teachers, superior infrastructure and equipment. Their high school education is world-famous for being extensive but precise, covering subjects ranging from commerce, science to history and arts.

The academy offers a wide range of high-school courses, including but not limited to; ESL programs for non-English speakers, Grade 9-10 Science, Maths and English, and Grade 11-12 Functions, Advanced Functions, English, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, History, and Law.

The academy offers courses such as Night School to take credit courses outside of day school to help students get admission in universities or colleges around the globe.

The academy also offers credit courses in Summer School Credit Courses to boost grades and complete missing credits to stay ahead.

The academy welcomes students from different countries with different backgrounds in its congenial environment, offering an exceptional education and learning from highly qualified and experienced teachers and tutors. The academy helps the international students in visa application support, homestay application support, airport pick up, medical insurance arrangement, and university application assistance.

The USCA Academy offers its courses to both local and International students with programs for high school education. For more information, visit: https://www.uscaacademy.com.

Address: 170 Robert Speck Pkwy unit 203, Mississauga, ON L4Z 3G1, Canada

E-mail address: info@uscaacademy.com

Phone number: (905) 232-0411

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 09 AM to 08 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

About the school:

