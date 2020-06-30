Amico Corporation, was founded in 1974. Their first products on the market were known as their “pipeline division”. The pipeline division was developed in 1990 and consists of all the medical gas equipment they manufacture. Throughout the years the pipeline division has grown exponentially. Amico Corporation’s medical gas pipeline is one of the most sought after brands in the medical gas industry today. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario; Amico supplies distributors around the nation.

Medical Testing Solutions is a turn key source for purchasing, as well as servicing all of Amico corporations medical gas pipeline and source equipment. With over 20 years of experience working with this brand, you can be sure you will receive only the best service and care when seeking solutions for your Amico medical gas equipment. From retrofitting to new installation, Medical Testing Solutions can help.

Have A New Amico Construction Project?

Call us and have one of our expert in house estimators provide a turn key quotation for you today!

When it comes to preventative maintenance of your Amico source equipment, our certified 6040 medical gas maintenance personnel would be happy to assist you. Medical Testing Solutions is factory trained on all Busch motors as well as all Hitachi oil-less and scroll compressors.

Having problems with a medical gas manifold? Medical Testing Solutions has performed countless rebuilds and retrofits on Amico medical gas manifold’s throughout our career. Leaking medical gas outlet? No problem! Our nationwide medical gas service is second to none. Call us today and schedule your immediate service. A medical gas outlet leak can cost you some serious money. Take a look at this example here.